Parade of Lights brings customers to downtown Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Jan Witteried has owned her own business for more than two years.

Witteried says, "I've always had a flair I guess for working with floral and interior decorating a bit."

Pretty Posies is Witteried's outlet for her craft.

Witteried explains, "I mean business can always be better. But it's a gamble you know and it's kind of frightening but it's been a lot of fun."

It's a gamble many local businesses in downtown Vincennes have been taking. A gamble that hopes to get a boost from two events. Friday's Parade of Lights and Saturday's Christmas Stroll.

Witteried says, "It's definitely something that we can offer as a small town that bigger towns don't have."

Executive Director for the Knox County Chamber of Commerce Jamie Neal says, "These are fun events. These get the community gets the residents out. Gets them involved and engaged in what's happening locally."

What's happening locally is a spike in businesses. That's according to the Knox County Chamber of Commerce.

Neal says, "You know we're still adding new businesses. We actually have a ribbon cutting today at Blush and Brush salon. We have several coming up. So things are still moving ahead. 2018 is still going strong."

New and old businesses alike are hoping events like the Parade of Lights will help give them exposure. Increasing that much-needed foot traffic into their stores.

Witteried says, "Opens up people too, who haven't been here that might not even know I exist or some of these other stores that are here. We've had a lot of new businesses open up in the last couple of years on Main Street."