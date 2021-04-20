'It'll be secure and safe for our members here'; Pantheon business incubator looks to stay open 24/7

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For years the Pantheon theatre sat vacant in downtown Vincennes. It took a few years of work to revitalize. But at the end of 2020 during a global pandemic, the renovation into a business incubator was finally complete.

Pantheon CEO Nichole Like says, "We actually opened I think in the peak of cases here in Knox County in December. But that gave us time to kind of put together programming and get our ducks in a row."

Since the first day in December, a handful of members have signed up. Local groups have also begun to use the workspace for meetings.

Like explains, "People are getting to know what we're doing here at the pantheon as far as the co-working and the business incubation. We have three different people going through Firestarter, Purdue Firestarter right now. They have business ideas, and they are working with our entrepreneur residents."

Those creative members will soon have more time to spend at the Pantheon. In the coming weeks, the facility will be open 24 hours...7 days a week.

Like says, "You'll have an app on your phone and that'll allow you access in and out of the theatre 24 hours. It'll be secure and safe for our members here."

Security cameras are being installed to add a bit of extra protection for those working late nights. Organizers hope more time open will bring more folks in.

Like says, "Any time you're trying to rebuild an entrepreneur ecosystem in a rural community it takes a few years. We didn't get here overnight we're not going to get out of it overnight. But I think within the next especially year or two you're going to be seeing all kinds of great news come out of the pantheon."