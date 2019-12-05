Clear

Panel judges downtown windows ahead of Miracle on 7th Street

The sights and sounds of the holidays are taking over downtown Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sights and sounds of the holidays are taking over downtown Terre Haute.

Miracle on 7th Streets starts on Friday.

There was window decorating judging on Thursday. A panel toured works of art at businesses and organizations.

The Vigo County Public Library, the Center for Diagnostic Imaging, and the Swope Art Museum all won awards.

News 10's Jada Huddlestun was one of the judges.

Miracle on 7th Street happens Friday and Saturday at 7th and Wabash Streets.

There will be an open-air marketplace, music, gallery openings, and more. The parade happens on Saturday at 6:00.

