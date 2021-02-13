Pandemic impact on Valentine's Day

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's no secret the pandemic has had an impact on businesses and tourism especially during the holiday season.

That includes Valentine's Day.

News 10 spoke with a former director of the Indiana office of tourism who now works as an assistant professor.

She says it's important to support local business during this time, whether it's dining in or getting carry out.

She says every purchase helps.

"Due to the pandemic 20 percent of restaurants in Indiana have closed and we all really rely on restaurants as part of our culture," says Amy Vaughan.

She says people need to find a balance between staying safe and still supporting the local businesses in their community.

Valentine's Day is an opportunity to do that by visiting local restaurants and buying gifts and local stores and flower shops.