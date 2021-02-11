Pandemic continues to force changes at the George Rogers Clark memorial

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a cold and quiet morning at the George Rogers Clark memorial. But it's not just the snow that's keeping folks away.

Park chief ranger Joe Herron says "We miss the kids. We miss watching them make those connections you know to some history or some cultural part of the story."

The pandemic has kept annual fourth-grade field trips from happening. Covid-19 has also resulted in the cancellation of this year's wreath presentation.

Herron says, "We would be pushing the numbers inside the memorial. Which is a big open space. But when you start talking about sixty seventy people in there its does kind of get a little crowded."

The memorial remains open during the pandemic. But like many places, folks will need to mask up and keep their distance. To make sure folks keep their distance the annual Clark march has been moved to the internet.

Herron explains, "It just can't be done the traditional way. We can't bus people in. People tend to crowd around a speaker when there is a guest speaker. We want to avoid that."

Park rangers will make the march instead. They will go live on Facebook so folks can follow along.

It's not perfect...but it's a way to keep up traditions in an un-traditional time.

Herron says, "We want to acknowledge what happened here because it has a tremendous outcome not just on the region but eventually the country."

To follow the George Rogers Clark Memorial Facebook page: Click Here