Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The pandemic is changing the way farmers market look

Local vendors are having to think of different ways to get customers to buy their products. That's as changes are implanted during the pandemic.

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 10:36 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Terre Haute farmers market is in full swing, but it does look a little different right now. That's, of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are providing hand sanitizer and encouraging everyone to wear masks.

It has also impacted how vendors interact with customers. We talked with Megan Gossett of Ferm Fresh. Her crew is making sure they wear face masks.

She said they aren't allowed to give out samples because of the pandemic. This can make it difficult to get customers to buy, but she said they are making the best of the situation.

"We're trying to reach out and make new products so people can get their probiotics because it boosts your immune system right now," Gossett said.

You can find Ferm Fresh and other local vendors at the Terre Haute farmers market. It's open every Saturday from 8 in the morning until noon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Weekend rain and storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ham radio operators prepare for disaster during field day

Image

Community Theatre celebrates with Tally Awards

Image

Businesses celebrate grand opening

Image

Soldiers honored through special dedication

Image

Farmers Market vendors adjust during pandemic

Image

More reopens in Illinois in time for weekend

Image

Seniors and 8th graders graduate together

Image

Protestors applaud firing of protection officer after social media post

Image

Police search for dangerous driver

Image

Juvenile questioned after fire

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 140291

Reported Deaths: 6847
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook890684526
Lake9553412
DuPage8879465
Kane7582261
Will6542316
Winnebago295990
McHenry197596
St. Clair1722133
Kankakee124062
Kendall94120
Madison88368
Rock Island82928
Champaign82612
Boone56821
DeKalb53518
Peoria46326
Sangamon40131
Jackson32919
Randolph2787
Stephenson2655
McLean25513
Ogle2434
Clinton22917
Macon22722
LaSalle20117
Union18318
Whiteside18015
Coles15517
Iroquois1555
Grundy1514
Warren1330
Morgan1243
Knox1230
Cass1211
Monroe12013
Tazewell1157
Jefferson10517
Williamson1044
McDonough10015
Lee962
Henry781
Adams761
Pulaski720
Marion650
Vermilion542
Macoupin493
Perry470
Jasper467
Douglas450
Christian424
Livingston422
Montgomery411
Jo Daviess401
Jersey351
Woodford332
Unassigned290
Ford271
Bureau241
Fayette233
Menard230
Mason220
Wabash220
Alexander210
Carroll212
Johnson200
Mercer200
Piatt190
Washington190
Crawford180
Hancock181
Moultrie170
Shelby161
Fulton150
Clark140
Franklin130
Logan130
Schuyler130
Bond121
Wayne121
Effingham111
Brown100
Cumberland100
Greene90
Massac90
Edgar80
Henderson80
Saline80
Marshall70
Lawrence60
De Witt40
Richland40
White40
Hamilton30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Pike20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Out of IL10
Pope10
Putnam10
Scott00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 44140

Reported Deaths: 2595
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion11104676
Lake4650238
Elkhart286441
Allen2547100
St. Joseph178060
Cass16389
Hamilton141797
Hendricks134897
Johnson1212117
Porter65436
Madison63263
Clark60744
Tippecanoe5798
Bartholomew57543
Howard52751
LaPorte51025
Jackson4433
Kosciusko4382
LaGrange4306
Delaware41447
Shelby40925
Boone40641
Noble40428
Hancock39735
Marshall3933
Vanderburgh3766
Floyd35443
Morgan30931
Grant28726
Montgomery28319
Clinton2751
White25610
Dubois2556
Decatur24132
Monroe22128
Henry21615
Vigo2168
Lawrence20924
Harrison20322
Dearborn19522
Greene18529
Warrick18329
Miami1762
Jennings1649
Putnam1628
Scott1536
DeKalb1484
Orange13323
Daviess13216
Franklin1248
Wayne1196
Perry1175
Steuben1162
Ripley1127
Carroll1092
Jasper1012
Wabash1012
Fayette907
Newton9010
Randolph754
Whitley754
Wells661
Huntington652
Jay650
Fulton641
Starke633
Washington631
Jefferson581
Pulaski581
Clay564
Knox530
Rush533
Benton450
Sullivan451
Adams421
Owen411
Brown371
Blackford352
Gibson292
Tipton291
Posey280
Spencer281
Crawford270
Fountain252
Martin220
Parke220
Switzerland220
Ohio140
Warren141
Union130
Vermillion130
Pike60
Unassigned0192