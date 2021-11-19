Pandemic causing increase need for addiction help

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - WIN Recovery sees around 50 patients a day. That's 50 people in Knox County that are in need of help.

Tasha Newcomb says, "Frequently we see an addiction to heroin or other prescription opioid medication."

That's Tasha Newcomb with hamilton center. She oversees both WIN Recovery centers in Plainfield and here in Knox County. The treatment center in Knox county opened in June of 2020. It was immediately thrust into an increased need for addiction help in the community.

Newcomb says, "We've seen all of those things impact. Just from the pandemic. Those kinds of secondary consequences. Right? It's not just covid, it's not just I have covid. It's impacting every other aspect of a person's life."

People have been dealing with job loss and isolation among other pandemic-related issues. Those issues have caused some in recovery to relapse. They've also caused some who haven't used to begin to use. Newcomb says it may be some time until the full scope of the pandemic's impact on addiction will be felt.

Newcomb says, "We are going to continue to see the impact for years to come. Not only that but some of the damage from covid is going to be irreversible. To the economy to certain businesses so we're going to see that as well."