Pandemic causes coin shortage for local banks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After COVID-19 shut down retailers across the country, experts say the impact is trickling down to local banks.

First Financial Bank says its one of many seeing a coin shortage.

That's as fed offices are limiting the amount of coins shipped out.

Chief Branch Banking Officer Karen Milienu says fewer people used coins during the shutdown, and the mint temporarily stopped producing them.

In the meantime, the bank is calling on costumers to help aid the limited supply.

"We have temporarily stopped allowing non-businesses to buy coin," she said, "and then, we're also asking our customers if they mind if we credit their account, the change amount, and then just give them the cash."

If you have extra coins, you're encouraged to stop by and exchange for currency.

Despite the uncertainty, Milienu says customers are doing their part and the branch is doing fine.

"We really don't know, and I don't even think the fed knows right now, how long the shortage could last," she said, "but they're back in production, which is a good thing."