Pancakes and Pilots were on the agenda at the P-Factors event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hot cakes on plates and grounded planes at Sky King Airport in Terre Haute Saturday.

Plane enthusiast gathered due to their common love for being high in the sky at the P-Factor event.

This event was hosted by the EAA Vintage Chapter 41.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Vintage Aircraft Association.

One member reflected on his love for being a pilot.

"You can always tell a pilot cause when he walk out a building the first thing he does is look up to see if it's a good day to fly or not," said John Ross an EAA Chaper 41 member.

This event happens of the second Saturday of each month.