Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Palestine safety officials having trouble with address numbers

A number of homes in Palestine Illinois have no visible address numbers on their homes.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 5:51 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - The roads in Palestine Illinois can be a little confusing. Just ask Peggy Waggoner.

Waggoner says, "I kind of sit on a curb where my street that runs east and west is one and then at the curve at my house it changes to another street."

Here's the problem. Waggoner has a city address. But also a county mailing address. That makes it difficult for not just the delivery man but also for first responders.

Waggoner says, "Cheif Besing called me and wanted to know. 'Hey, what's your address?' because what it has on my mailbox does not coincide with what my house address says."

According to Palestine police chief Jeffrey Besing, Waggoner's story is a familiar one in town.

Besing says, "The county number addressing system kind of winds in between, through Palestine on the outer edges."

This means a city address could show up right next door to a county address. Besing says adding to this problem is that not all houses are marked.

Besing says, "Just because the first house on the block says 302 for instance, doesn't necessarily mean the next one is going to be 304."

Houses in Palestine that do have numbers also have issues. Many numbers are small or blend in with the home's paint.

Besing says, "Sometimes you actually have to physically get out of the vehicle with your flashlight at night time and get closer to the residence to see what the house number is."

Wasted minutes during your time of need.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Indianapolis
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Rockville
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Casey
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Brazil
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 6°
Marshall
Overcast
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 6°
Snow & Freezing Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work moving forward Rose-Hulman's new property

Image

Rose-Hulman's new president talks about the future of the school

Image

Vincennes University's aviation curriculum grows

Image

Stay safe around ice

Image

Make a Difference: Doing her best in the worst of times

Image

We are in a winter weather advisory, but a warmup is coming

Image

Palestine safety officials having trouble with address numbers

Image

Asking for hospice help

Image

Three at Union win Patriot Award

Image

Joy Sacopulos passes away

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies