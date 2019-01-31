Palestine safety officials having trouble with address numbers

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - The roads in Palestine Illinois can be a little confusing. Just ask Peggy Waggoner.

Waggoner says, "I kind of sit on a curb where my street that runs east and west is one and then at the curve at my house it changes to another street."

Here's the problem. Waggoner has a city address. But also a county mailing address. That makes it difficult for not just the delivery man but also for first responders.

Waggoner says, "Cheif Besing called me and wanted to know. 'Hey, what's your address?' because what it has on my mailbox does not coincide with what my house address says."

According to Palestine police chief Jeffrey Besing, Waggoner's story is a familiar one in town.

Besing says, "The county number addressing system kind of winds in between, through Palestine on the outer edges."

This means a city address could show up right next door to a county address. Besing says adding to this problem is that not all houses are marked.

Besing says, "Just because the first house on the block says 302 for instance, doesn't necessarily mean the next one is going to be 304."

Houses in Palestine that do have numbers also have issues. Many numbers are small or blend in with the home's paint.

Besing says, "Sometimes you actually have to physically get out of the vehicle with your flashlight at night time and get closer to the residence to see what the house number is."

Wasted minutes during your time of need.