Palestine saddles up for annual rodeo

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - Get ready to dust off the cowboy hat and boots, the rodeo is coming to town.

We're talking about the town of Palestine, Illinois.

It's the 66th Annual Pioneer City Rodeo.

It starts on Friday and goes through the weekend.

People who come out can expect all sorts of fun.

There will be clowns, food, and of course rodeos.

You can buy tickets for the rodeo right here.