Palestine businesses react to rodeo cancellation

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials have announced the Pioneer City Rodeo has been canceled for 2020. The decision was a financial one due to the pandemic. Folks with the rodeo say it takes a lot of funding to put the event on. A small turnout could mean a hit on funding next year's rodeo.

The event brings in thousands of tourists to the small town. A large parade on labor day caps off the weekend. Businesses News 10 spoke with say they will still be ok this year.

One of those businesses is The Village Inn. The restaurant usually serves buffets all weekend long for campers.

Owner Cynthia Bantican says, "We'll be ok that way. You know it costs a lot to have more people come in. Of course, then you have more help and stuff to pay for. More food."

Bantican says the real loss is missing out of her usual customers she sees every year.