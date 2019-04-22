Clear

Pair allegedly parked their car inside victim's garage while breaking into a Sullivan County home

After investigating, police learned the suspects parked their car inside the victim's garage, to try and avoid getting caught.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Sullivan County homeowner walked in on his house being broken into, and now two people are behind bars.

It happened on Sunday evening on South County Road 425 East.

When the homeowner walked into his house on Easter, he noticed sounds coming from the basement.

Police say he left the house and called 911 right away.

When police arrived, they also heard the sounds coming from the basement.

Officers said they caught 26-year-old Nathaniel Lancaster of Linton and 30-year-old Jessica Peterson trying to escape.

After investigating, police learned the suspects parked their car inside the victim's garage, to try and avoid getting caught.

Police said Lancaster was also carrying a loaded handgun.

He was charged with burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun without a permit, and possession of marijuana.

Peterson was charged with burglary and theft.

They are both currently in the Sullivan County Jail.

