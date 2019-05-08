TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Paintings for a Playground, that's the concept behind the newest fundraiser at the Terre Haute YMCA.
Every year Linda Lou Rogers donates to the non-for-profit and this year she wanted to make sure the kids would directly benefit.
Rogers' paintings along with some others will be hung in the halls of the Y.
Starting Monday and running for two weeks a silent auction will be held.
The money raised will be used to replace aging playground equipment.
