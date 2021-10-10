Painting the town purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

VINCENNES, IND. (WTHI) - "Everyone knows someone." That is the theme for Hope's Voice during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Hope's Voice is a nonprofit that helps provide assistance to victims of domestic and sexual violence. This includes crisis counseling, safety planning, case management, and advocacy.

Now local residents are teaming up with the organization to help spread awareness throughout the community. One of the biggest things ways they're doing this is by "Painting the Town Purple."

In Vincennes and Washington, residents are adding purple ribbons and pumpkins throughout the area. The goal of all of this is to help educate others about the importance of this month, and reminding local residents, that there is support out there for you!

"[Domestic Violence] is all around us," Cathy Bush, the Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator at Hope's Voice, said. "It really is an epidemic, and it is a health crisis. It is something we need to support survivors and help them. The more you know the more you can help someone in need and it could be someone really close to you that is dealing with a situation like this."

To learn more about Hope's Voice and how you can help make a difference, click here.