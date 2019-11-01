Painting for morale: How one hospital is taking patient care to the next level

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You've heard of painting a mural but have you heard of painting for morale?

Staff at Regional Hospital have come together to take on an art project to help their sick patients. After a month in the making, it will finally debut Friday afternoon.

Many of us know that being stuck in a hospital room can be lonely especially when you're surrounded by dull walls and machines.

Staff at Regional are trying to spruce things up for their patients during their stay and together they've painted four different themed rooms on the pediatric floor.

The themes include outer space, farm life, the mountains, and even Dr. Seuss.

The rooms were cleared out for almost a month and it took roughly two weeks to get the job done.

Director of Nursing for women and children, Jennifer Powell, tells us the kid-friendly theme makes the hospital stays more fun.

"We just want to make it fun for these kids to come to stay in the hospital. It's a time that's not fun for anyone so just to make it a little more bearable and less intimidating to kids whenever they have to come in, so we're really pleased with the way they all turned out," Powell shared.

Powell also explains how the colorful walls help boost patient mentality which in turn leads to a faster recovery.

"You know sometimes it is hard to get kids to cooperate with you and they just get down in the dumps," said Powell. "Our kids are missing school and things that they don't want to miss so keeping them in a positive attitude and upbeat mentality does help a lot with the recovery process."

The paintings were also apart of a contest within the hospital. After the judging takes place on Friday afternoon, the rooms will be back open for patients.