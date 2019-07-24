Clear

'We need to say that it is okay...' Painted rocks are helping change lives

One group in the Wabash Valley is trying to prevent suicide, one rock at a time.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Wednesday night about a hundred people gathered in front of City Hall to talk about suicide prevention.

They had tables full of rocks. Some of them said you are loved, others said smile or we care and on the back of each one is the suicide prevention text line.  It's something the group is hoping can change someone's life.

"We want to spread around as much kindness as we can to prevent suicide," 

Suicide rates across the nation and in Indiana are growing every year. According to the Center for Disease Control, Indiana ranked 25th nationally for suicides.

"We need to say that it is okay. That we do have these problems that we may struggle with depression or anxiety and get that out there so that others can seek help when my daughter didn't," Leah Piper, a survivor of someone who took their own life. 

Mental Health America and Lost and Found Suicide Prevention Coalition hosted their first rock kindness movement.

They had different groups and agencies across the Wabash Valley paint rocks. Each one had something motivational or inspiring painted on the front. But when you turn it around, they had the suicide help text number.

"If someone were to be walking along through the park just trying to catch their breath because they're having a bad day and they find this, they turn it over and they're like there is a help," Piper said. 

Leah Piper lost her daughter to suicide in October of 2015. She was just 17-years old.

She said these rocks could change lives.

"There is light. I can get help. You know I've struggled with this too long maybe God put this in my way and put this in this area for a reason," she said.

The crowd Wednesday showed just how many people in the valley are going through some of the same struggles. Piper said that in itself is a huge step in the right direction.

"It's okay. And you're not alone and other people struggle with it too. That's all that matters," she said. 

You're going to be able to see these rocks all across the Wabash Valley.

The big thing they want people to know is they only have one life and that everyone is important.

They hope with these small acts of kindness they can bring the rate of suicide down and help fix the stigma on suicide and mental health in today's society.

If you or someone you know is battling with thoughts of suicide you can call the prevention hotline at, 1-800-273-8255 or you can text HELP to 741-741.

You can also find more help on the Mental Health of America website, here. 

