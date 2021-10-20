"Paint the Town Purple," for Domestic Violence Awareness

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the Wabash Valley, people are stepping up to help bring awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In Knox and Daviess counties, one local nonprofit is putting together a unique campaign known as "Paint the Town Purple."

Local experts say 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

"Domestic violence can be one of the most dangerous calls a law enforcement officer can respond to," Doug Vantlin, the Knox County Sheriff, said.

Each year, millions of Americans experience domestic violence, and those numbers are continuing to rise.

"Last year in Knox County, we had 267 calls of domestic violence," Sheriff Vantlin said. "This year, we are up to 260, and we still have two and a half months to go.

But now, local residents are working to help make a difference in their communities.

"We've decorated pumpkins in purple, embellished them with bows, beautiful flowers, and we are putting those out at local businesses in hopes that people will go into those businesses and ask what the purple pumpkin is for, and then the businesses can help us spread awareness by explaining it is domestic violence awareness month," Cathy Bush, the volunteer and outreach coordinator at Hope's Voice said.

Hope's Voice is a nonprofit that provides assistance to victims of domestic and sexual violence. As an organization, they put together a unique campaign known as "Paint the Town Purple."

"It's a really important time to get out there, do lots of education, and let people know about resources and then honor survivors and remember those that lost their lives to domestic violence."

Hundreds of purple ribbons and pumpkins are dispersed all over Vincennes and Washington, Indiana. And even local businesses, like "Kali's Bake Adventures," are helping to get the message out.

"I think it's really great," Kali Pitts, the owner of Kali's Bake Adventures, said. "It makes people know that we have a very safe community, and we are there to help people so that you're not alone through any of it."

Kali Pitts has decorated some of her specialty cupcakes in purple in hopes of spreading more awareness.

"It really draws people in, and they ask, 'Why is the cupcake purple?'" Pitts said. "So, they start asking questions, and we've had a lot of great feedback from it. "We've had more people come in because they've noticed it, and they want to support the cause."

Kali's Bake Adventures is just one of many businesses stepping up to show their support and help spread awareness.

Tim Kiger, the general manager of the Schott Gemtron factory in Vincennes, says he is proud to support a campaign like this one.

"It makes us very proud that we can help work with Hope's Voice and sponsor them," he said. "We also hope it gets the message out and other businesses get involved and helping them accomplish their mission."

As domestic violence awareness month nears its end, Bush says she's grateful to see all of the community support.

"It's so important to us," she said. "We can't do all of the awareness [alone] so it helps that we have others helping us with that and that they're helping to support survivors and they're showing their support to survivors so people will come forward and get help because they know they're supported by their community."

The "Paint the Town Purple" campaign will continue for the rest of the month, and this Thursday, the whole community is encouraged to wear purple for "Purple Thursday." That's because Thursday is a nationally recognized day to bring awareness to domestic violence.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, Hope's Voice has a 24-hour hotline. The number is (812)-899-4673.