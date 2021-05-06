"Paint the Town Pink" fundraiser happening in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The last two years a special fundraiser had to be canceled. Finally, a group in Brazil, Indiana is "Painting the Town Pink."

Friday, May 7th a group of volunteers will be holding the "Paint the Town Pink" fundraiser. All proceeds will benefit the Wabash Valley Cancer Survivors Group. Everyone is welcome.

You can buy flowers and donate to a good cause. We spoke with the organizers of the event and they are just happy to help the survivors group.

Gary Basinger, a volunteer for the fundraiser, says "They're our heroes. All survivors and just a great bunch of people in the Wabash Valley that take care of this area."

Details of the event:

The location will be set up at the Brazil Shell gas station on East National Avenue and North Murphy Road. They open at 7:00 AM Eastern and will remain open while supplies last.