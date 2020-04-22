Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group has canceled an annual event that supports breast cancer awareness.

Each year, the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Group hosts a day of carnation sales.

It happens just before Mother's Day.

For decades - the program has covered the cost of mammograms, wigs, gas cards, and education.

There will not be sales this year. It ties back to concerns about COVID-19.

You can still donate to the cause.

First Financial Bank Branches are accepting donations. You can mail them to:

First Financial Bank

Attn: Bev Christopher

P.O. Box 540

Terre Haute, IN 47808

You can donate here.