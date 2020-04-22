Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group has canceled an annual event that supports breast cancer awareness.
Each year, the Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors Group hosts a day of carnation sales.
It happens just before Mother's Day.
For decades - the program has covered the cost of mammograms, wigs, gas cards, and education.
There will not be sales this year. It ties back to concerns about COVID-19.
You can still donate to the cause.
First Financial Bank Branches are accepting donations. You can mail them to:
First Financial Bank
Attn: Bev Christopher
P.O. Box 540
Terre Haute, IN 47808
You can donate here.
