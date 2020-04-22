'Paint A Picket' celebrates Earth Day, while remembering loved ones

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People are celebrating Earth Day while also remembering others.

ReTHink Inc. hosted "Paint A Picket" at Eden of Ryves in Terre Haute.

It's a garden volunteers use to plant and grow food for kids.

All-day, people could paint a picket of the fence in someone's honor.

Organizers say it's a permanent way to celebrate someone's memory.

"You can drive by here, and you can look at the picket, you can think of them," said Board President Shikha Bhattacharyya, "You can remember them. It's just a community place for us to remember our community."

Because of social distancing, ReTHink Inc. is suggesting ways to celebrate Earth Day from home. Organizers say now is a good time to start backyard composting.