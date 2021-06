WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed you've been paying more at the pump.

According to Gas Buddy, Indiana gas prices have risen 10 cents in the last week.

The average price right now is $3.11. That's after a survey that involved over 3,000 stations.

In Indiana, the cheapest station is $2.69 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.59 a gallon.

This week last year, gas was $2.16 a gallon.