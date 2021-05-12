The DNR is looking for volunteer paddlers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is gearing up for its second Paddlecraft Wildlife Index. However, to get valuable information, they need your help.

The Paddlecraft Wildlife Index is a compilation of wildlife sightings from volunteer paddlers across the state. With this survey information, the DNR can track trends and populations of various species through time.

Geriann Albers, a DNR furbearer biologist, told News 10 that you don't have to be an animal expert to participate.

"We did try to focus in on species that have relatively some characteristics that made them easier to identify. Then we also give the volunteers an identification key," explained Albers.

Albers explained that the DNR will send enrolled volunteers a packet with survey postcards along with the information you'll need to spot certain birds, mammals, and turtles. Last year, 1,144 people signed up to volunteer. This year, the DNR hopes to grow that number even more.

The survey will run from June 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021, and you can volunteer with any non-motorized paddle craft.

If you'd like to be a volunteer paddler, you can sign up here.