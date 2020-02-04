Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Package labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’ leads to Florida arrests

Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled “Bag Full of Drugs.”

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 10:43 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled “Bag Full of Drugs,” Florida authorities said.

Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over in Santa Rosa County on Saturday after a trooper clocked them going 95 mph on Interstate 10 on the state’s Panhandle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The trooper determined that Reinhardt was the subject of an active felony warrant for violation of probation in Orange County. He requested backup.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist, and a K-9 alerted to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, the arrest report said. Authorities found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of the date-rape drug GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to jail. They are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and GHB, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs,’” deputies wrote on Facebook. “Our K-9’s can read.”

Jail records did not say whether the men had attorneys who could comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Wintry Mix Developing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Macy Deckert

Image

Hey Kevin 2-4-2020

Image

Loogootee hosts virtual reality driving simulator

Image

Vigo County students host donut shop - learning a valuable lesson in the process

Image

New law in Illinois allows students to cast their vote during the school day

Image

Indiana coal bill

Image

Veteran housing moving along

Image

Providing for students with disabilities

Image

Local group works to help the less fortunate with 'Haircut Tuesday'

Image

Kayak launch sites coming soon to Vigo County parks

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans