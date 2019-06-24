Clear
Group works to raise awareness as one in 11 struggle with PTSD

June is national PTSD month. Right here in the Wabash Valley, people are speaking up about this mental disorder.

Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - One out of 11 struggle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder over the course of their lifetime.

That's according to The American Psychiatric Association.

The month of June is used to raise awareness about this disorder.

PTSD is an anxiety disorder.

It can happen when people have experienced traumatic situations, like assault or war combat.

PTSD can impact people in different ways.

There are a few common signs, like avoiding certain places or having flashbacks.

PTSD can happen to anyone.

However, it's commonly seen in veterans.

Bill Little is the Coordinator for the Military Veteran Program at the Hamilton Center.

It offers mental health and emotional support to veterans.

Little said the best way to get help is by admitting you need it.

"What do you want more do you want to hold onto your idea that there's nothing wrong with you? Do you want to hold onto your idea that things are gonna get better on their own? Or do you wanna reach out and say there's a possibility that I could get better? Why don't we take some steps and try to get better,?" said Little.

The Hamilton Center is one of many places that offer mental health services for any kind of trauma. 

