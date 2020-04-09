PROGRESS REPORT: Vigo County remote learning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley students are learning from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Vigo County, students just completed their first 3-day week of remote learning. A school spokesperson says uncertainly about how the new system will work is fading away thanks to teachers.

Remote learning happens Mondays through Wednesdays for Vigo County students. VCSC Director of Communications, Bill Riley says teachers started making contact with students Monday.

Riley says students do not need a device or internet access to complete their work. Students in kindergarten through 8th grade have paper packets. There are, however, online options. He says high schoolers should have all the materials they need to continue the learning that started in the classroom.

Riley wants to be clear that your child's teacher is the best resource during this time and they are explaining remote learning expectations.

"Teachers are the most trusted face for the students and families and so once teachers started communicating and saying, you know, it really is okay if you're in elementary school, we're just working through this packet. We may give you some supplemental ideas for you to complete if you want to but really the focus is on the packet.”

For high schoolers, Riley says teachers are managing those expectations and are allowing students to take charge of their learning.

Students should be working a maximum of 3 hours a day, according to Riley. That's so the system does not become a burden.

"We have students that are being called on the provide childcare for younger siblings. We have students that are perhaps contributing to their families by working. You know, grocery stores, obviously essential workplaces. Our entire community is balancing multiple things."

Students, parents and teachers are adjusting to new routines and Riley says the community is “extending grace” to the district during this uncertain time. The district wants to do the same for families.

"We have some families in crisis right now for a host of reasons. And so, you know, grades, those are on effort and participation right now. We're certainly not looking for anybody's grade to decline as a result of remote learning."

Riley says school leaders are working with the health department to figure out the best way for students to return paper packets safely to teachers. The district is also working on an education plan for May.

At this point, parent should have heard from their child’s teacher. If you have not heard from them, Riley says that most likely means your contact information is not correct. If that’s the case, you should contact the teacher or school principal.

For additional resources for you child, click here.