PRIDE Meets Terradise Festival

Indiana State University is helping to bring inclusiveness into the community.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 9:03 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is helping to bring inclusiveness into the community.

Saturday, the ISU LGBTQ Resource Center held it’s ‘Pride Meets Terradise’ festival. Pride is a national event that celebrates those who identify in the LGBTQ community.

Folks enjoyed carnival games, a drag show, and more.

This is the second year for the event.

