TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University is helping to bring inclusiveness into the community.
Saturday, the ISU LGBTQ Resource Center held it’s ‘Pride Meets Terradise’ festival. Pride is a national event that celebrates those who identify in the LGBTQ community.
Folks enjoyed carnival games, a drag show, and more.
This is the second year for the event.
