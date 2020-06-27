POW-MIA chair dedication in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- A dedication ceremony in marshall, Illinois shined a spotlight on soldiers who never made it home.

A group works to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. Rolling Thunder Illinois Chapter 3 dedicated a chair in Marshall this afternoon.

Leaders said it's meant to help families find some closure.

The president of the rolling thunder chapter said the names on the chair are those of local soldiers. He wants to make sure they are not forgotten.

"These heroes cannot be forgotten. That's one of our call words is never forgotten. You are not forgotten and that's what we plan on doing is making sure they're not," Tony Schmidt, the president said.

This is the 37th chair the rolling thunder Illinois chapter has sponsored. Schmidt said they can be found all over the state. They plan to sponsor more in the future.