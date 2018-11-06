POLL: Transparency is a big factor for Vigo County School Board vote

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Transparency has been a big talker this school year in Vigo County.

Superintendent Robert Haworth recently took over.

He's trying to implement policies to improve community trust.

That's after charges were filed against three school corporation leaders in the last few years.

We posted a poll on our Twitter page.

We asked you if past transparency issues with the school board will impact your vote.

The majority of the people that voted, 84 percent, said it would impact how you voted.

WTHITV.com is your place for election results.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Transparency has been a big talker this school year in Vigo County.

Superintendent Robert Haworth recently took over.

He's trying to implement policies to improve community trust.

That's after charges were filed against three school corporation leaders in the last few years.

We posted a poll on our Twitter page.

We asked you if past transparency issues with the school board will impact your vote.

The majority of the people that voted, 84 percent, said it would impact how you voted.

WTHITV.com is your place for election results.