VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Transparency has been a big talker this school year in Vigo County.
Superintendent Robert Haworth recently took over.
He's trying to implement policies to improve community trust.
That's after charges were filed against three school corporation leaders in the last few years.
We posted a poll on our Twitter page.
We asked you if past transparency issues with the school board will impact your vote.
The majority of the people that voted, 84 percent, said it would impact how you voted.
WTHITV.com is your place for election results.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Transparency has been a big talker this school year in Vigo County.
Superintendent Robert Haworth recently took over.
He's trying to implement policies to improve community trust.
That's after charges were filed against three school corporation leaders in the last few years.
We posted a poll on our Twitter page.
We asked you if past transparency issues with the school board will impact your vote.
The majority of the people that voted, 84 percent, said it would impact how you voted.
WTHITV.com is your place for election results.
Related Content
- POLL: Transparency is a big factor for Vigo County School Board vote
- Vigo County electoral board hoping for increased voting numbers, advertising polling locations
- Vigo County Electoral Board still finalizing voting center locations
- School lawsuit on agenda for Vigo County School Board
- Vigo County School Board approves raises for returning teachers
- Big donation to help Vigo County CASA
- Vigo County Public Library wins big award
- As investigation implicates Vigo County School Board, most board members fail to respond to News 10
- Vigo County opens additional early voting centers