WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute picked up a donation on Wednesday.

Riddell National Bank in Brazil gave the group a $500 check. The money will help Wabash Valley residents impacted by breast cancer.

P.I.N.K. offers breast cancer education, early detection help, and treatment support.

You can learn more about P.I.N.K. of the Wabash Valley here.