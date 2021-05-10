P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute receives donation from Vigo County Sheriff's Office

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A donation on Monday helped make a difference.

Sheriff John Plasse and the Vigo County Sheriff's Office presented $720 to P.I.N.K of Terre Haute.

Each month, the money is raised from what they call 'the beard fund.' It allows officers and staff to grow and keep facial hair.

Rick Bagnoche accepted the donation on P.I.N.K.'s behalf. He says the money collected will go to good use.

He said one of the issues during the pandemic has been getting women to keep up with their annual mammograms.

P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute encourages mammograms for early detection and even helps pay the costs if needed.