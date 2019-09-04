PACE working on new building for head start program

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The new building will accommodate four new classrooms for PACE's head start program.

The current head start program is located in three classrooms in the main building. Once the new facility is completed, early head start will move into those three classrooms.

PACE was awarded funding to supply early head start. This covers children from birth to three years of age.

Associate director Tai Blythe says, "Washington is a community that is growing and definitely has a need for these services. So we're excited to meet the needs of the community."

Construction was delayed because of spring rains. Work on the building began in May. However, contractors have been working hard to make up for lost time.

At a 1.3 million dollar price tag, it is one of the largest project PACE has ever taken on. Pace leaders say they have been working hard to keep classes away during the project.

Facilities coordinator Sara Claycomb says, "The teachers and the site coordinator here have been phenomenal. Phenomenal at organizing all of the little details of making sure the right barriers are in place and of course safety first. So it's going very smooth."