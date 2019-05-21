Clear

PACE provides sexual assault services in Vincennes

The organization will provide a number of services to those victims of sexual assault.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:28 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Pamela Cornwell has been a nurse practitioner at PACE for five years. Her role at the non-profit gives her a chance to help those who really need it.

Cornwell says, "It allows me to utilize you know my skills in a health connection setting. And also be a part of a bigger picture."

That bigger picture is growing as Cornwell will soon be trained as a sexual assault nurse examiner.

Cornwell explains, "Such as sexual assault type of violent situation to where they're going to need those services. So when the opportunity came up we were more than happy and excited to offer that."

Cornwell will be one of two SANE members on staff. Giving victims of sexual assault a place to go in Knox County.

Clinical service director Michelle Pitcher says, "The forensic examination, the history, and assessment, as well as crisis intervention, safety planning, emergency pregnancy prevention medication, and prophylactic sexually transmitted infection medications."

PACE is working with hope's voice to help be an advocate for victims.

Melissa Haaff with Hope’s Voice says, "The more choices that people have to go to seek services. If the hospital isn't a fit for them or they're afraid of that setting they now have a different setting of which they can come to for services and help."

Cornwell continues, "We're passionate about women's health care and overall the services that we can provide for our community and our patients."

