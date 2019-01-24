PACE offers cervical cancer screenings

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - 4,250 women in the United States. That's how many the American Cancer Society believes will die from cervical cancer in 2019. It's a problem that has seen a spike here in the Wabash Valley.

PACE physician assistant Rebecca Skiver says, "In Vigo county where we do have a health connection clinic they actually ranked number one in the new cases of cervical cancer in the most recent data released by the CDC."

There were 28 new cases in Vigo county from 2011-2015. According to Skiver, that's a number pace wants to lower.

Skiver says, "Women should start having pap smears at age twenty one. And just dependant on age and health history would just determine how often they should have that screening."

Part of the screenings includes testing for the human papillomavirus.

Skiver explains, "For women over the age of thirty, they will be getting a pap smear with HPV testing. What that does is help significantly increase the chances that we're finding signs and early precursors of cervical cancer."

According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly every case of cervical cancer is caused by HPV. PACE now offers a vaccine to help fight the virus.

Skiver says, "What Gardasil does is it actually helps protect you from getting nine of the most common types of HPV. Hpv is a sexually transmitted infection."

The vaccine is offered to men and women ages nine through forty-five.

