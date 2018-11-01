PACE offers assistance with health care open enrollment

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Linda Obaseki has been in the healthcare field for more than 20 years. It's a field she loves.

Obaseki says, "I love helping people. And it's something I get to do every day at my job."

Obaseki is a navigator at PACE of Vincennes. In her position, she helps people in need to navigate their way through insurance plans.

Obaseki says, "A lot of people find it really intimidating to get on the healthcare.gov for the marketplace. Even something as simple as an e-mail address, we can help them set that up."

Pace helps people sign up for health insurance at no cost.

Navigator supervisor Abby Boyd explains, "You put in your information. It pops up some plans. We can walk you through those. What your different plans are, how much they cost, what do they cover, do you see your doctor a lot, do you only go once a year. What's the best fit for you."

The healthcare marketplace started in 2013. Since then PACE has been serving a big need in this smaller community.

Boyd says, "There's a lot of people who are working for minimum wage or maybe single people that are working that don't have the families. Typically a larger family, you're going to qualify for those Medicaid programs easier."

For Obaseki, it is important to make a complicated process, easier.

Obaseki says, "To make it realize that health insurance in more affordable then maybe what they thought it was going to be."