TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on The Mill concert venue that is coming to Terre Haute.

Owners told News 10 they are on schedule and will be able to share a layout of the venue soon.

The venue will include open lawn seating, even in the VIP section.

Hip hop artist Nelly will be the first concert at The Mill. It is set to happen on June 5.

Owners told us they've sold half of the tickets they have available. Right now, 2,800 tickets are still up for grabs.