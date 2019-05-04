Owner moves forward with plans to rebuild popular diner

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway to rebuild an important part of one Wabash Valley community.

Kat A Korner Diner in Sullivan was torn down after it was destroyed by a fire in November. Crews brought the building down piece by piece.

The owner tells News 10 he's working on new design plans. He says the construction design release from the state means work can begin as soon as contractors are available.

Plans are still in the works and a date to break ground on the new building has not yet been officially set.