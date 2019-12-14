Clear

Owen County man arrested after leaving the scene of a crash

Randall Lintz has been arrested after police say he left the scene of a crash while under the influence.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 12:13 AM
Posted By: Kirsten Wamsley

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- An Owen County man has been arrested after police say he left the scene of a crash while under the influence.

The crash happened around 6 P.M. Friday on S.R. 59 just south of Bellmore. Bellmore Fire Department says a driver removed himself from his seriously damaged vehicle and left the scene.

Police say that man was Randall Lintz of Spencer, Indiana.

Rockville Police assisted Indiana State Police with a drone and canines to locate Lintz. They found him in a nearby wooded area.

Indiana State Police say they found weed inside his vehicle. They also say he was under the influence of alcohol.

A second car was found 400 ft. away in a ditch. That driver was not seriously hurt.

