Owen County man arrested after leaving the scene of a crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- An Owen County man has been arrested after police say he left the scene of a crash while under the influence.
The crash happened around 6 P.M. Friday on S.R. 59 just south of Bellmore. Bellmore Fire Department says a driver removed himself from his seriously damaged vehicle and left the scene.
Police say that man was Randall Lintz of Spencer, Indiana.
Rockville Police assisted Indiana State Police with a drone and canines to locate Lintz. They found him in a nearby wooded area.
Indiana State Police say they found weed inside his vehicle. They also say he was under the influence of alcohol.
A second car was found 400 ft. away in a ditch. That driver was not seriously hurt.
