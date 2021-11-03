Owen County commissioner arrested on theft, misconduct charges

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One of Owen County's commissioners was charged after police accused him of theft, misconduct, and conflict of interest.

An investigation into Commissioner Dale Dubois, 82, started in August.

According to police Dubois ordered Owen County employees to fix a road for his personal benefit. The project he ordered reportedly didn't have "any benefit to Owen County Government or its citizens."

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday. He turned himself in that same day.

He was charged with:

Official Misconduct of a Public Servant, Level 6 Felony

Conflict of Interest, Level 6 Felony

Theft, Class A Misdemeanor

Dubois was released from the Owen County Jail on bond.