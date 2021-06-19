Owen County: Emergency declaration of local disaster

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI ) - Owen County commissioners issued an emergency declaration of a local disaster.

The document signed Saturday morning by officials expresses concern involving travel.

Rainfall accumulation reports: Terre Haute Regional Airport (Midnight Saturday morning to 9:00 AM) - 3.6 inches

5 miles south of Terre Haute, Indiana - 5.11 inches

Spencer, Indiana - 7.41 inches

5 miles SW of Paris, Illinois - 6.47 inches

6 miles S of Clay City, Indiana - 3.05 inches

Sullivan, Indiana - 1.38 inches

The document says, "23 culverts are washed out, two bridges have sustained significant damage, and over 30 roads in Owen County are closed."

Owen County Councilman Anton Karl Neff has posted several photos and damage reports on his Facebook page.

Officials are asking people to not travel unless needed.

Within the declaration of emergency, it states, "All non-essential travel should be avoided."

Official say essential travel includes:

Traveling to medical care or diagnostic testing for oneself or another.

Travel required to provide care to another whom the traveler is the primary caregiver

Travel for mandatory employment activities

Travel required to obtain food, groceries, medication, or essential household goods including cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products

The declaration will remain in effect for seven days unless consent to extension is given by the Owen County Board of Commissioners and it is in fact extended by further executive order by resolution of the Owen County Board of Commissioners.