Owen Co. first responder passes away after treating crash victims in an ambulance

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A first responder has died after he responded to a Sunday evening crash in Owen County.

Owen County EMS says Brandon Staley and another first responder were called to a crash near Gosport.

Officials said the location of the crash made it hard to get to the victims.

Two kids involved in the crash were taken to an ambulance, where Staley was one of the first responders treating their injuries in the back of the ambulance.

While taking the crash victims to the hospital, Staley started having chest pains and then went unconscious. He later passed away at the hospital.

In a release, officials noted the two victims involved in the crash safely made it to the hospital, and their treatment is ongoing.