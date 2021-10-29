Two hurt in early morning three-vehicle Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At least two were hurt in a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The crash involved two cars and a semi happened just before 3:00 at U.S. 41 and State Road 246.

According to officials, a loaded semi swerved to miss a deer on the highway and left the road. When the driver tried to get back on the road, they over-corrected, causing the semi to roll to its side.

The driver of one of the other cars swerved to miss the deer and ended up crashing into the semi.

The third driver crashed into the semi's overturned trailer. Police said that driver showed no signs of slowing down.

INJURIES

Officials said people in only one of the vehicles were hurt. Two people were injured in the car that police said did not slow down when they crashed into the semi. The driver had a broken leg, and a passenger had a possible broken ankle.

Fire crews had to help the trapped semi-driver out, but that person wasn't hurt.