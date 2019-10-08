Overnight police standoff continues

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An overnight standoff continues in northern Vigo County.

It's happening at a home at 4100 East Markle Avenue.

That's near the little league and just north of Parke Avenue.

We're told the Special Response Team has arrived to try and get a person to come out of the home.

The sheriff's department is asking people to stay away from the area of Markle and Michigan Street.

News 10 has reached out to Sheriff John Plasse.

We hope to bring you more information a little later.