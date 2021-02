TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire destroyed a house on Terre Haute's north side.

It happened a little after 1:00 Wednesday morning.

Crews found heavy flames at 3130 East Sycamore Avenue. That's just north of Otter Creek Middle School.

A man inside at the time had injuries to his hands.

News 10 is working to learn if any other people were hurt.

Several departments were called to help.

Officials have not determined a cause.