Overnight fire destroys diner

Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 5:45 AM
Updated: Nov. 15, 2018 6:24 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time restaurant was destroyed by an early morning fire.

It happened a little before Midnight Wednesday night at the Kat a Korner diner.

That's on State road 54 in Sullivan.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke.

A sheriff's deputy says the metal roof made it difficult to get the fire out.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom tells us the diner has been serving home cooked meals at the same location since 1933.

It was famous for its biscuits and gravy, chicken noodles and Friday night fish get togethers.

Cottom tells us early indications are the fire started in the kitchen area.

The Indiana state fire marshal has been called to help determine the cause of the blaze.

