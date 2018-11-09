Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

Fire broke out at around 2:00 Friday morning in Vincennes

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 5:54 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department confirms a major fire at the McDonald's on Hart Street.

Our radio partner, WVUB tells us the building was under construction, but the drive thru was open.

The fire happened around 2:00 Friday morning.

The sheriff's department says the roof caved in.

The cause of this fire is not known at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 5:30 a.m., crews were still on the scene.

Due to the fire, Hart Street remains closed, but Hart Street is open.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 33°
Rain/snow mix possible; cloudy, cold and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Banks Game 2

Image

Banks Game 1

Image

Bloomfield

Image

North Knox

Image

Rain and snow? Kevin explains

Image

ISU Art students show iff their work with technology

Image

The Hall of Fame Cafe at Signature Health

Image

City leaders will decide if jail will go on International Paper site

Image

nv nc

Image

United Way car giveaway

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil