Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department confirms a major fire at the McDonald's on Hart Street.

Our radio partner, WVUB tells us the building was under construction, but the drive thru was open.

The fire happened around 2:00 Friday morning.

The sheriff's department says the roof caved in.

The cause of this fire is not known at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 5:30 a.m., crews were still on the scene.

Due to the fire, Hart Street remains closed, but Hart Street is open.