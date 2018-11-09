Overnight fire destroys McDonald's

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department confirms a major fire at the McDonald's on Hart Street.
Our radio partner, WVUB tells us the building was under construction, but the drive thru was open.
The fire happened around 2:00 Friday morning.
The sheriff's department says the roof caved in.
The cause of this fire is not known at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
As of 5:30 a.m., crews were still on the scene.
Due to the fire, Hart Street remains closed, but Hart Street is open.
