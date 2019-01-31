Overnight fire damages home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters battled dangerously cold weather conditions and flames early Thursday.

The were called to a home at 2726 Wilson Drive just after 2:00 a.m.

Wilson Drive is a little south of Poplar near downtown Terre Haute.

Fire crews say the flames spread to the attic creating a heavy blaze.

It took crews nearly three hours to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

A cause has not been determined.