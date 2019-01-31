Overnight fire damages home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters battled dangerously cold weather conditions and flames early Thursday.
The were called to a home at 2726 Wilson Drive just after 2:00 a.m.
Wilson Drive is a little south of Poplar near downtown Terre Haute.
Fire crews say the flames spread to the attic creating a heavy blaze.
It took crews nearly three hours to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
A cause has not been determined.
