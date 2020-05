Overnight fire damages apartment building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An overnight fire damaged a apartment building.

It happened just before 3:00 Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 1743 North 9th Street on

Terre Haute's north side.

Firefighters found flames and smoke.

We're told that everyone made it out safely.

Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

We're told one apartment was destroyed while several others were heavily damaged.

The Red Cross has been called in to help displaced residents.