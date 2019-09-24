Overnight fire: One person confirmed dead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We're following breaking news that happened overnight. Firefighters and first responders were called to a fatal fire.

The fire happened in front of a home at 2945 Fort Harrison.

If you're familiar with the area, this is near the Tredegar Film Products Factory on Terre Haute's Northside.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 Tuesday morning.

The incident took crews about an hour to get it under control and investigators were on the scene all night.

We can confirm that one person died in this fire. The Terre Haute Fire Department says the victim was an elderly man on oxygen.

A neighbor told us that the victim's oxygen tank exploded, but that has not been confirmed by officials.

An investigation of this fire continues. We will continue to follow this story and bring any updates as we learn more.