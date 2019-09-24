Clear

Overnight fire: One person confirmed dead

An overnight fire left one person dead on Terre Haute's Northside of town.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 5:09 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 5:19 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We're following breaking news that happened overnight. Firefighters and first responders were called to a fatal fire.

The fire happened in front of a home at 2945 Fort Harrison.

If you're familiar with the area, this is near the Tredegar Film Products Factory on Terre Haute's Northside.

The fire was reported just before 12:30 Tuesday morning.

The incident took crews about an hour to get it under control and investigators were on the scene all night.

We can confirm that one person died in this fire. The Terre Haute Fire Department says the victim was an elderly man on oxygen.

A neighbor told us that the victim's oxygen tank exploded, but that has not been confirmed by officials.

An investigation of this fire continues. We will continue to follow this story and bring any updates as we learn more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 48°
Indianapolis
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
Another sunny and nice afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Wind becoming SW. High: 79°

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County school leaders decide on several financial items at Monday's meeting

Image

Terre Haute city leaders discuss proposed $98 million budget for next year

Image

'Close before you doze' Marshall firefighters say this phrase could save your life if there's a fire

Image

Public hearings to hear how you feel about a proposed increase from Duke Energy

Image

West Vigo volleyball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Brian Moore

Image

Voice your opinion: Monday night meeting set to discuss Duke Energy rate hike

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse