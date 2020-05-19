Overnight crash injures driver

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is in the hospital after a late night crash.
It happened a just after 12:30 Tuesday morning at Rosedale Road and Devonald Avenue.
That's just north of terre haute.
We're told the driver ran off the road and hit a utility pole.
Police say drunk driving could be a factor.
The driver was taken to Union Hospital with unknown injuries.
